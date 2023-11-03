Galaxy S24 Ultra set to get titanium frame, could come to other models

TL;DR A new leak claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be the first of Samsung’s handsets to adopt a titanium frame.

Samsung may choose to expand the material out to other models depending on the reception.

Unnamed sources claim Samsung is in the late stage of securing the yield rate for the titanium frame.

Earlier this month, we learned that Samsung could follow Apple’s lead and implement titanium into the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s frame. A new leak is now backing up this rumor and claiming Samsung could expand the application if it’s positively received.

The Elec reports that its unnamed sources have confirmed the next-gen Ultra will feature titanium. Samsung is reportedly in the late stages of securing the yield rate for the material.

The tech giant is said to be working with multiple Chinese case suppliers. One of which — a company called Solomon — is processing the titanium alloy for Samsung.

In addition, Samsung may be keeping an eye on how consumers feel about the new material. If the reception is positive, the outlet claims Samsung will expand the titanium frame to other models.

This is all despite the fact that the titanium frame could cost Samsung “four to five times” more to use than the current solution. The S23’s aluminum frames currently cost Samsung under $20 to use.

The South Korean firm is said to be shooting for about 15 million units. This number would match the number of S23 Ultras that have shipped so far.

Based on previous leaks, we expect the S24 Ultra to have a 200MP+12MP+50MP+10MP camera setup, a 6.8-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. Recently, a Qualcomm executive also confirmed that there will be two versions of the Galaxy S24 — one with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and one without.

Comments