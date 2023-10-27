Galaxy S24 series rumored brighter screen might have a new trick

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new rumor suggests Samsung is working on an Ultra HDR feature for the Galaxy S24 series.

The feature will allow the S24 to capture photos and video in HDR and show them back in HDR format.

The rumored brighter screen on the S24 would make it perfect for this feature.

During its I/O event earlier this year, Google introduced Ultra HDR for Android 14, a feature that allows you to take HDR photos and videos and display them accurately on HDR screens. While it won’t appear in the stable version of One UI 6 when it launches, it’s rumored that Samsung is working on including it in the Galaxy S24 series.

It’s rumored that all three models of the Galaxy S24 series will get Super AMOLED screens. Rumors also suggest that those screens will be capable of getting up to 2,500 nits of brightness. This would make them perfect candidates for displaying the brightness, contrast, and color range that comes with HDR photos and videos.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is going to take advantage of the rumored increased brightness by giving the entire Galaxy S24 series Ultra HDR.

Good news, it has been confirmed that Galaxy S24 series supports viewing HDR photos in photo albums (similar to Ultra HDR). It has finally come true.😭 — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 27, 2023

When photos or videos are taken in HDR on most Android phones, they are mapped for standard dynamic range (SDR) and saved. As a result, the images lose quite a bit of information, making the image or video appear washed out in comparison. However, Ultra HDR saves what’s captured in the original 10-bit HDR format so brightness, contrast, and color range are unaffected.

Android 14’s Ultra HDR format is expected to become the default format within the Pixel’s native camera app and the in-app camera view. You can see an example of this feature on the Android 14 website.

Comments