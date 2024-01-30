PSA: Today is your last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S24 series

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series went live shortly after Galaxy Unpacked on January 17. If you haven’t already pre-ordered Samsung’s latest flagship, time is running out for you to take advantage of the benefits. In fact, pre-orders end tonight and availability opens up on January 31.

Of course, the main reason for pre-ordering is the benefits that come with it. For this launch, Samsung is offering a few nice perks you may be interested in, and we’ll list them right here.

One of the perks you can take advantage of is the ability to get a free storage upgrade. This upgrade automatically bumps your storage up to the next storage tier all the way up to 1TB.

In addition to extra storage, the company is offering up to $100 of Samsung Credit if you order directly from the Samsung site. You can just hit one of the buttons below to be taken directly to the pre-order page of your desired model. Although you can’t use the credit on your pre-order, it can be applied to other Samsung products. So, if you need a phone case, or maybe you want new earbuds to go along with your new phone, then you can use this credit to give yourself a nice discount.

If the price tag for the Galaxy S24 series is a little steep for your liking, Samsung is also offering instant trade-in credit that can be applied to the pre-order. Depending on the device, you can get up to $750 of credit for the S24 Ultra or $550 of credit for the S24/S24 Plus.

Last but not least, you can give your handset some protection with Samsung Care Plus. For a limited time, the tech giant is offering 20% off on Samsung Care Plus with Theft and Loss with the purchase of any Galaxy S24 series device after activation.

If you’re interested in any of these benefits, you better send your pre-order in soon. The deadline to pre-order will come at 3:00 AM ET tonight, so there’s not much time. Use the widgets below to find the deals and score $100 Samsung Credit.

