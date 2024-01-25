We asked, you told us: The Galaxy S24 series isn't doing it for you

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 phones last week, and these are expected to be the most popular Android flagship phones of 2024.

There are plenty of reasons to like the Galaxy S24 range, but it’s also fair to say that this isn’t exactly a big upgrade (at least in terms of hardware). We asked you at the time whether you thought the phones were hot or not, and here’s how you answered the question.

Is the Galaxy S24 series hot or not? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Just over 1,200 votes were cast in this survey, and it turns out that ~55% of respondents don’t think the Galaxy S24 series is hot. We’re guessing that the iterative nature of these phones from a hardware perspective is the main reason why most surveyed readers voted this way.

It’s also worth noting that the S24 Ultra received a slight price bump in the US, as well as a polarizing switch from a 10MP 10x camera to a 50MP 5x shooter. Samsung is also bringing Exynos versions of the S24 and S24 Plus in some markets, so we can see this being a point of contention for enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, ~45% of surveyed readers felt that the Galaxy S24 series was hot. The phones ship with a bunch of Galaxy AI features, and many of these options seem legitimately useful. Samsung is also promising seven years of OS and security updates, a notable leap over the already great update pledges on previous Galaxy phones.

Either way, it’s clear that the Galaxy S24 series is defined by its software rather than its hardware. But we wonder whether this negative sentiment will change over time as more people get their hands on the phones.

