Galaxy S24, S23 are now starting to receive June 2024 update in the US

TL;DR Samsung is pushing out its latest software update for June 2024 to the Galaxy S24 and S23.

The update comes with build numbers S92xUSQS2AXE4 (S24) and S91xUSQS3CXE3 (S23).

The update addresses 59 security vulnerabilities.

We’re over a week into June and Samsung is now rolling out its latest software update to the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy S23 series. This month’s update appears to be exclusively security-focused.

Galaxy S24 series and S23 series owners in the US are first in line to get the June 2024 patch. It’s currently available if you have Verizon and some T-Mobile customers are starting to see the update as well.

As always, the rollout should expand to other countries shortly after. This month’s update sports build numbers S92xUSQS2AXE4 (Galaxy S24) and S91xUSQS3CXE3 (Galaxy S23) and weighs 436MB.

Don’t expect too much from this security patch as it offers nothing else other than security enhancements. Specifically, the update addresses 59 security vulnerabilities, 37 of which are fixes from Google and 22 are from Samsung. You can get all of the details on Samsung’s security updates page.

To download the new firmware version, you’ll need to head over to the settings app on your phone. If the update is available, you should be able to see it after tapping on Software update. From there, all you have to do is tap on Download and install.

