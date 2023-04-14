Samsung could make a big change to the cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A rumor suggests Samsung may ditch the 3x and 10x telephoto lenses in the Galaxy S24.

The rumor claims these lenses could be replaced by a single folding telephoto lens.

This would allow Samsung to fit a new lens into the phone.

Aside from the Galaxy S23 Ultra‘s 200MP camera, Samsung didn’t really do much to differentiate the camera array on this year’s Ultra from last year’s model. But things could be different for the Galaxy S24 Ultra according to a new rumor.

A tipster who goes by Revegnus on Twitter claims Samsung could be making a major change to the camera setup on the next-gen Galaxy Ultra. The rumor suggests that the next Ultra model could ditch both the 3x and 10x telephoto lenses. These lenses may be replaced by a single 3x to 10x variable folded telephoto lens.

S24 Series – 4nm Exynos 2400(?)/ 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 – 24/24+ GN3 – Ultra 3x direct telephoto deleted; 3-10x variable folded telephoto added S25 Series – 3nm Exynos 2500 / 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen4 – GN3 retired – New 200MP with lots of new technology — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) April 14, 2023

This may not seem like a big deal on the surface, but think about the potential. If this rumor turns out to be true, that would mean there’s space for Samsung to put in something else, like a brand new lens.

As with any rumor, it would be a good idea to read this with a grain of salt. The tipster even mentions within the comments that this information isn’t confirmed, but this will “probably” be the case.

What do you think about Samsung possibly shaking things up for the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Let us know in the comments below.

