Galaxy S24 could get an Instagram camera shortcut for its lock screen

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has revealed that the Galaxy S24 could get an Instagram lock screen shortcut.

The pop-up offers three options: Try it, More Options…, and No thanks.

Currently, lock screen shortcuts are mostly limited to system apps.

The unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S24 is still a ways away. Despite that, leaks have been plentiful, ranging from leaked dummy units down to the phone’s specifications. A new leak now reveals that the upcoming flagship could get an Instagram shortcut for its lock screen.

Discovered by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, a screenshot of the feature was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The image specifically shows a pop-up that outright says, “Samsung Galaxy S24 users can now turn on a shortcut to Instagram Camera in settings.”

Alessandro Paluzzi

The pop-up appears to include three options: Try it, More Options…, and No thanks. At the moment, One UI lock screen shortcuts are mostly limited to system apps, with a few exceptions. As such, it would be notable if the Galaxy S24 gets an Instagram shortcut for its lock screen.

In addition to this potential feature, earlier leaks have suggested that the next-gen phone could lean into AI. One report even claimed that Samsung wants the Galaxy S24 series to be the “smartest AI smartphones ever.” However, a rumor suggested that Samsung could put the handset’s AI features behind a paywall.

