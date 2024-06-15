Galaxy S24 FE leak reveals thinner bezels in all but one place

Giznext

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed renders of the Galaxy S24 FE.

The FE model appears to heavily resemble the Galaxy S24.

The handset is said to have an AMOLED display and 50MP main camera.

Ever since Samsung skipped the Galaxy S22 FE, it is not guaranteed that every new Galaxy series will be followed up by a Fan Edition. Last year, the tech giant did release an S23 FE, there have also been rumors about a S24 FE. But today’s news makes everything a little more concrete with leaked renders of this year’s FE model.

In collaboration with well-known tipster OnLeaks, Giznext managed to obtain leaked renders of what’s claimed to be the Galaxy S24 FE. In the images below, you can see a handset that has identical design language to the vanilla S24 flagship. One factor that stands out, however, is the chin which features a thicker bezel.

The leak includes more than just a few images; it also provides a handful of specs. This year’s FE model is said to measure roughly 162 x 77.3 x 8mm with a display size of 6.65 inches. The display, which features a top center-aligned selfie camera, is reportedly an AMOLED panel.

There’s not much information about the cameras in this leak, but there is a triple-camera setup that’s headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. An earlier leak suggests that this main camera is a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 1/1.57-inch sensor with 1.0μm pixels. This would be the same lens you can find on the base S24.

A Geekbench listing claims that the smartphone houses an Exynos 2400 processor. The outlet also speculates that Samsung could give it a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset for select markets and it might sport 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Although Samsung has not announced the S24 FE yet, it’s expected to be released in 2024. It looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to get a better picture of what this device offers.

