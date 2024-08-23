Galaxy S24 FE launch is imminent after FCC visit

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 FE was spotted on the FCC.

The listing reveals the device has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, wireless charging, and GNSS support.

Its appearance on the certification site suggests that the launch will happen soon.

Not only have leaks been ramping up for the Galaxy S24 FE in recent weeks, but also sightings on certification sites. Just last weekend, the handset made a stop by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Now the device has been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website as well.

First caught by 91Mobiles, the global model of the Galaxy S24 FE has appeared on the FCC’s certification website. This device carries the model number SM-S721B/DS, which is exactly the same model number that was seen on Samsung France’s support page before being taken down.

This listing shares more than just the model number, confirming a few details as a result. According to the documents, the S24 FE has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, wireless charging, 5G support, and GNSS support. The phone’s battery have the model numbers EB-BS721ABE and EB-BS721ABY. And it appears the batteries were tested with a charging unit that has the model number EP-TA800, which the outlet says corresponds to Samsung’s 25W charging adapter.

While the listing doesn’t really offer any more information than this, we can fill out other details thanks to previous leaks. We expect that the S24 FE will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, along with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP optical zoom lens. It’s also rumored that the phone could house an Exynos 2400e processor and boast a 4,565mAh battery.

Now that Samsung’s budget-friendly option has FCC certification, it suggests that the launch will happen very soon. How soon in the near future, however, is anyone’s guess.

