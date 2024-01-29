Samsung could give the Galaxy S24 series this life-saving feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority Galaxy S24 Ultra

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5 appear to have a “Car Crash Detect Wakeup” sensor.

One UI 6.1 also appears to have a hidden app that contains code for starting and stopping the car crash sensor.

This hidden app seems to also appear in older builds of One UI.

Google and Apple have offered car crash detection for handsets like the Pixel 8 series and iPhone 15 series for years. Although two of its biggest competitors have the feature, Samsung has not brought the feature to its own handsets. But there’s a chance that could change in the future.

According to Android Police, both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 have a “Car Crash Detect Wakeup” sensor. This sensor was reportedly discovered as the outlet was playing around with the Tasker app.

This Car Crash Detect Wakeup sensor happens to be a composite sensor — a virtual sensor that processes data from one or more physical sensors, like the gyroscope and accelerometer. The sensor is reportedly meant to prevent batching sensor events so it can report potential car crashes to the apps using it.

While the Car Crash Detect Wakeup sensor wasn’t found in other Galaxy devices, a hidden system app that contains code for starting and stopping the car crash sensor was. Reportedly called “MoccaMobile,” the app has appeared in One UI 6.1 and certain older builds of the Android skin. According to the outlet, they found the app on One UI 5.1.1 for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, One UI 6 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We have reached out to Samsung for further comment on the matter. We’ll update this article with new information when it becomes available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments