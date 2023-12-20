Latest Galaxy S24 leak shows off the flagship in four colors

Arsene Lupin

TL;DR A leak on social media has provided us with high-definition renders of the base model Galaxy S24.

The image showcases the four colors coming to the flagship device.

The four colors are rumored to be called Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

From specs to pictures of dummy models, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 has seen its fair share of leaks over the last few months. The latest leak appears to give us a good look at the base model’s colorways.

A leaker who goes by Arsene Lupin on X (formerly Twitter) posted a new image showing off high-definition renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24. The social post has since been deleted, but the image in question showcases the handset in four different colorways.

We’ve seen renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in four different colors before, but now we’re being treated to a view of the base model in all four colors. Earlier rumors claim that these colors will be called Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow.

It’s believed the Galaxy S24 won’t have the same titanium body that the Ultra is getting this time around. However, it won’t be completely devoid of the premium metal as it is expected to have a titanium frame.

Based on these images and previous leaks, it appears Samsung is playing it safe with the vanilla model. So safe, in fact, that it may not look all that different from the Galaxy S23.

Although Samsung has yet to officially announce a release date for the Galaxy S24 series, reports have claimed Samsung will hold a launch event on January 17, 2024. If true, that would be a couple of weeks earlier than when the Galaxy S23 launched this year.

