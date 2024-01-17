Galaxy S24 series is taking this wallpaper trick from Pixel phones

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has received a previously exclusive Pixel feature.

Samsung’s latest flagship will get Google’s generative AI wallpaper creator.

To use the feature on the Galaxy S24 series, you’ll have to agree to Google’s generative AI terms of service.

Today was the big day for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series. Not only did the phones get announced, but the company also went into detail about the features coming to the new flagship. And it looks like one of those features will be something that was previously exclusive to the Pixel line.

During Galaxy Unpacked, we learned about the Galaxy S24’s cameras, AI features, other software, and more. Something we didn’t hear about on stage, however, is that it seems Samsung’s new handsets will get the Pixel’s generative AI wallpapers.

While the app looks slightly different than the one on Pixel phones — due to the One UI skin — it works just like it. Additionally, if you want to use the Galaxy S24’s generative AI wallpaper feature, then you’ll have to agree to Google’s generative AI terms of service.

To get to the AI wallpaper maker, you’ll have to navigate over to Wallpaper & Style and tap on change wallpaper. After that, head on down to creative, and you’ll find the word “generative” under it.

This isn’t the only Google-made AI feature The Galaxy S24 series is getting either. Earlier we reported that Samsung’s latest flagship phones are getting a function called Circle To Search. This feature allows the user to search for anything they see on their screen by circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping on the subject.

