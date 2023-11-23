Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra plunges almost $400 in Thanksgiving deal
We’ve spotted a deal on one of the best Android phones on the market that surpasses Black Friday savings. If you don’t mind a Lavender hue, that colorway of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is discounted by $80 more than its counterparts, giving you the chance to save $380 on the flagship device.
This is by far the best price we’ve ever tracked on the larger storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which we awarded the maximum 10 stars in our review. If you’re more inclined towards the 256GB model, a $300 price drop gives you the chance to pick it up for just $899.99.
While this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal was the most eye-catching, the Black Friday sales have thrown up the best prices on almost all the latest Samsung smartphones. Here are some of the other highlights:
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 for $1,299.99 ($500 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $799,99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $399.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $324.99 ($125 off)
Price disparities between colorways like the one on the Galaxy S23 Ultra often don’t last long, so hit the widget above to check it out while you can.