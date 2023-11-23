The Galaxy S23 Ultra plunges almost $400 in Thanksgiving deal

We’ve spotted a deal on one of the best Android phones on the market that surpasses Black Friday savings. If you don’t mind a Lavender hue, that colorway of the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is discounted by $80 more than its counterparts, giving you the chance to save $380 on the flagship device.

This is by far the best price we’ve ever tracked on the larger storage variant of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which we awarded the maximum 10 stars in our review . If you’re more inclined towards the 256GB model, a $300 price drop gives you the chance to pick it up for just $899.99 .

Powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 as the smaller models in the series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers larger storage capacities and a whopping 200MP camera. S Pen support and a 6.8-inch display make the Ultra ideal for note-takers on the go.

While this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal was the most eye-catching, the Black Friday sales have thrown up the best prices on almost all the latest Samsung smartphones. Here are some of the other highlights:

Price disparities between colorways like the one on the Galaxy S23 Ultra often don’t last long, so hit the widget above to check it out while you can.