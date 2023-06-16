Galaxy S23 series could get a taste of Android 14 as soon as July

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR The Android 14 beta reached platform stability earlier this month.

Samsung can now move ahead with its beta program.

The Galaxy S23 series could get the One UI 6.0 beta in July.

If you’re a Samsung user, you’ve probably been wondering when you’ll be able to give the Android 14 beta a try. If you have a Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, or Galaxy S23 Ultra, the answer is sooner than you may have thought.

Last week, the Android 14 beta reached a major milestone, bringing the operating system to Platform Stability. This is an important development as it means this version of the OS is almost finished. It’s also significant because it means that Samsung is free to launch its own One UI beta program.

But when will the One UI 6.0 beta be available to Galaxy handsets? According to a report from SamMobile, the beta may roll out to the Galaxy S23 family as early as the third week of July. As for other Samsung phones, it’s expected that the update will arrive on compatible devices soon after, but there is no set timeline as of yet.

The tech giant started preparing for this moment last month when it began updating apps with One UI 6.0 support. Now it’s only a matter of time before S23 owners will be able to get a taste of Android 14.

If this seems like a pretty quick turnaround compared to before, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. In December, Samsung announced that the One UI 5 release was the fastest rollout yet. The company also said that it would continue to work on speeding up the process even further in future releases.

