Galaxy S23 FE may launch at same time as the Pixel 8 for much less

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

After months of leaks and rumors, we’re now getting a full picture of what to expect from the Galaxy S23 FE. The latest leak gives us details on the potential specs, pricing, and launch date for the Fan Edition handset.

According to MySmartPrice‘s sources, the Galaxy S23 FE will have a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. This display will reportedly have a 60-120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1450 nits. This matches up with a leak from back in August that mentioned everything but the peak brightness.

It also supports the possibility that the handset will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in North America, and an Exynos 2200 globally. Along with the SoC could be 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB-256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The leak also says to expect a 50MP main camera (f/1.8 aperture), a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom (f/2.4 aperture). The front camera, on the other hand, could be 10MP.

Both the front and back of the device will be protected by Gorilla Glass, but the version went unmentioned. However, the phone is said to offer an IP68 rating for dust and water and may have 25W wireless charging support.

A looked like a leaked marketing render revealed there could be four color options: Pearl White, Black Graphite, Purple Lavender, and Olive. However, the outlet’s leak names five colors: Graphite, Mint, Purple, White, Indigo, and Tangerine. With the Indigo and Tangerine colorways only being available through the Samsung store.

If this leak is correct, the Galaxy S23 FE will go head-to-head with the Pixel 8, launching on October 4. And it could have a slight advantage, as it may be priced at $599. According to a leak shared this last weekend, we’re expecting the base model Pixel 8 to cost $699, which is $100 more than last year.

