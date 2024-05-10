Samsung's One UI 6.1 update comes to the Galaxy S22 and more in the US

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series.

The update is available in the US and around the globe.

The 2022 devices will get Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Chat Assist, Interpreter, and more.

Samsung initially started rolling out One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22 series and its 2022 foldables at the beginning of the month. However, it ended up pausing the release after noticing some issues. But as they say, second time’s the charm, as the tech giant has restarted the rollout.

In a blog post, Samsung announced it has begun pushing out One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22 series, Fold 4, Flip 4, and Tab S8 series. The update is arriving for device owners in the US and several countries around the globe.

This particular update is noteworthy as One UI 6.1 brings Galaxy AI features to the OEM’s older products. One such feature is Circle to Search, which allows you to search for anything on the screen without exiting the app you’re in by circling over it. Another useful tool is Live Translate, which as you can guess, offers instant voice and text translation of other languages.

Outside of these two features, you can also expect Chat Assist, Interpreter, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-generated wallpaper. The company ends the blog by mentioning that the latest update will give the Galaxy S21 series, Flip 3, and Fold 3 access to Circle to Search and Chat Assist.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments