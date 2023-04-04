Samsung ends update support for the Galaxy S10 series and more

TL;DR The Galaxy S10 series and other 2019 Samsung phones are no longer receiving security updates.

Samsung has adjusted its public update page to remove the discontinued devices.

The Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite are still getting quarterly updates.

The Galaxy S10 series has reached the end of the road. Samsung has discontinued the S10 series, as well as a few other older devices from 2019.

As discovered by 9to5Google, Samsung has adjusted its public security update page to remove some of its older handsets. Among the devices removed were the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. However, you’ll notice that the Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite have not been discontinued. The reason why they haven’t been discontinued is that those devices were launched later on.

This development comes as Samsung begins to implement its new update strategy. Last year, the company announced it would be adding a year to its policy, giving its phones five years of security updates and four years of major OS updates. But this policy was only extended to the Galaxy S21 series and above, cutting off its older phones.

The last update the Galaxy S10 and the other discontinued phones should have received was the March 2023 security update. This update rolled out just recently. After Google’s Project Zero group revealed a critical exploit in Samsung’s Exynos chip, this update is one of vital importance. However, it was never reported that the Galaxy S10 series was affected by this exploit.

In addition to this news, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip is no longer getting monthly updates. It has now moved down to only receiving quarterly updates.

Comments