Samsung expands range of Galaxy Ring sizes and availability

TL;DR Samsung is introducing two new Galaxy Ring sizes.

It is also expanding Galaxy Ring availability to 15 more countries.

The Samsung Health app is getting new sleep and mindfulness features.

If you’ve been wanting a Galaxy Ring, but the sizes are too small or it’s not available where you live, that may change soon. The tech giant is also giving the Health app an update with new sleep and mindfulness features.

In a blog post, Samsung announced plans to add two larger sizes to the Galaxy Ring. The company’s smart ring will now be available in sizes 14 and 15, bringing the total number of sizes to 11 (5-15). These new sizes are scheduled to roll out on January 22, which just happens to be the same day that the Galaxy S25 launches.

Not only are new sizes being added, but also new countries. The manufacturer is expanding availability to:

Cyprus

Czech

Greece

Hungary

Israel Japan

Malaysia

Mauritius

New Zealand

Singapore Slovakia

South Africa

Taiwan

Vietnam

Zambia

These 15 regions are getting tacked on to the existing list of 38. This brings the total number of markets up to 53.

Along with this Galaxy Ring news, Samsung also revealed new updates to the Health app for sleep and daily goals. The first of these updates introduces a “sleep environment report” that aims to help you optimize the conditions of your surroundings when you’re ready to sleep. Users will also start seeing a “sleep time guidance” feature meant to suggest optimal bedtime based on sleep patterns, habits, and conditions. The last update is a mindfulness tracker for monitoring moods and helping you get a better rest.

Sleep environment report is expected to roll out in the first half of 2025, while sleep time guidance is slated for the second half of the year. Samsung did not mention a date for the mindfulness feature.

