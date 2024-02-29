Samsung aims to make Galaxy Ring compatible with other Android phones

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung confirmed in an interview it is working on making the Galaxy Ring compatible with other Android phones.

The Galaxy Ring will not be compatible with the iPhone.

The smallest Galaxy Ring prototype has a 14.5 mAh battery, while larger ones go up to 21.5 mAh.

At MWC 2024, attendees were able to get up close and personal with the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Ring. In addition to showing the health tracker off, Samsung has also dished out a few interesting details that may have been missed.

The folks over at CNET managed to squeeze out some extra details about the Galaxy Ring in an interview. Those details consist of the potential the battery sizes, weight, and compatibility with other phones.

During the media briefing, the company mentioned the smart ring would have a long battery life, but didn’t specify the battery sizes. Although the tech giant says it’s still working out the details, it told the publication the battery sizes for the prototypes on stage.

When the Galaxy Ring launches, it will come in nine sizes. Samsung says the smallest prototype ring at the event has a 14.5mAh battery. That size will incrementally go up, corresponding to the size of the ring. The largest ring was said to have a capacity of 21.5mAh. For comparison, the Oura Ring has a battery capacity range between 15mAh-22mAh.

As for weight, it appears the smallest prototype model weighed 2.3g, while the largest model came in at 2.9g. If the Galaxy Ring remains this light at launch, the largest model would be over 1g lighter than the lightest Oura Ring.

If you’re an Android phone owner, but you don’t have a Galaxy phone, you’ll still be able to use the Galaxy Ring. Samsung vice-president Dr. Hon Pak told the outlet it is working to ensure the smart ring works with other Android phones.

However, it looks like iPhone users will be out of luck. “We recognize the iOS/Android challenge, and we ultimately hope that our devices are of such caliber that people will be willing to switch,” Pak said.

When Samsung has yet to give a release date for the Galaxy Ring. But when it’s ready, it will be available in three colors: silver, gold, and black.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments