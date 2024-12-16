One UI 7 adds new game frame rate options, but also takes one away

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 7 introduces a new option called Gaming motion smoothness in the Game Booster app.

Gaming motion smoothness lets you switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates.

There’s no longer an option for reducing frame rates to 48Hz.

Games always look better at higher refresh rates, but you may be more concerned about your battery life when you’re on the go. One UI 7 has added a new option that lets Galaxy owners choose between higher frame rates or longer battery life, but it has also taken away an option.

In the One UI 7 beta, there’s a new option in the Game Booster app called “Gaming motion smoothness” (h/t: SamMobile). Tapping on this option will give you a choice of setting the frame rate at 60Hz or 120Hz. As you would expect, the 60Hz setting eats up less battery than the 120Hz option.

There are some limitations here, however. If a game has its own frame rate setting, then this option won’t work. This is also the case if the game can’t run at a refresh rate higher than 60Hz.

While it’s nice to have this choice, it appears this option is replacing a different setting. In older One UI versions, players had the ability to reduce the refresh rate to 48Hz. This option is now gone if you have updated to the One UI 7 beta.

It’s unfortunate that the 48Hz option has disappeared, but not all hope is lost. The stable version of One UI 7 won’t roll out until the Galaxy S25 does, which is expected to happen in late January. There’s always a chance that Samsung could add another lower frame rate option to Gaming motion smoothness before the update releases.

