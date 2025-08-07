Samsung’s AI photo editor now lets you fake DSLR shots with a tap

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has updated its Galaxy Enhance-X photo app with two new AI features.

As well as better upscaling, Focus Shift blurs the background to mimic DSLR-style shallow depth of field.

The update is exclusive to Samsung phones running One UI 8.

Samsung is finally widening the rollout of One UI 8, and the manufacturer is now giving you another reason to want it. A new update to the Galaxy Enhance-X app — Samsung’s AI-powered photo editor — adds two cool features that are exclusive to devices running One UI 8.

According to SamMobile, version 16.0.01.8 of Galaxy Enhance-X introduces “Focus Shift” and “Crop & Upscale,” which both use AI to enhance your photos. Focus Shift lets you tap anywhere on a photo to bring that area into sharper focus while blurring the rest, mimicking the depth-of-field look of a DSLR. It’s a natural fit for portraits or product shots.

Crop & Upscale uses AI to increase photo resolution by up to 5x, which should be handy for zooming in or cleaning up older, lower-quality images. While Enhance-X already offered some upscaling, this new version adds more control, with resolution presets from 1x to 5x.

Originally launched in 2022, Enhance-X also includes tools for removing blur and reflections, reducing moire, and brightening low-light shots. These new additions aim to push the app closer to being a true one-tap pro editor.

