Latest Galaxy Buds FE leak give us our best look yet at Samsung's earbuds

WinFuture

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds FE has leaked again with new images.

The images show the earbuds from various angles and in two different colors.

The Galaxy Buds FE could cost about $100.

At the moment, we still don’t know when Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Buds FE. But that isn’t stopping the leaks from rolling out. The latest leak gives us a variety of new images that show the TWS earbuds from various angles and in its two color options.

Courtesy of WinFuture, we now have our best look yet at Samsung’s Fan Edition earbuds. As in previous leaks, we see all the different parts of the device, including the ear tips, pogo pins, touch area, wing tips, and more. We also get to see the Galaxy Buds FE in its graphite gray and white colorways.

According to previous leaks, the earbuds should come with a 12mm driver. The driver will actually be slightly larger than the driver present on the Galaxy Buds 2. We also know that the charging case will be similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 with a rounded square-shaped case has a USB-C port.

So far, there has been no mention of what we can expect for the battery life. However, an earlier leak did suggest that the price in the US could be around $100. This would put it in direct competition with Google’s Pixel Buds A.

Although we don’t have a launch window for the Galaxy Buds FE, they will likely roll out at the same time as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy S23 FE. Unfortunately, there’s no information on when these devices will launch either.

