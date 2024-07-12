The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro's voice commands are a prankster's paradise

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro features voice controls, allowing users to action various tasks using a voice command.

However, the feature can be triggered by those not wearing the earbuds.

This odd quirk could allow passersby and strangers to control your music, answer your calls, or adjust your volume.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with new nifty features, including a real-time interpreter mode and enhanced call quality. However, one that went largely unnoticed was Voice Commands, which allows wearers to bark commands at the earbuds to perform numerous tasks. Despite its apparent usefulness, it appears that this feature can be abused.

While Android expert Mishaal Rahman notes that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro’s voice command system functions well even in noisy environments, he has identified a potential problem with its execution.

People around you who know the Buds 3 Pro’s abilities “can speak the commands and they’ll register,” allowing those who aren’t even wearing them to control them. This means that strangers, pranksters, and passersby can raise your music volume by simply walking up to you and saying, “Volume up,” or stop your perfectly curated commuter playlist by snarking, “Next song.”

Notably, the voice control feature doesn’t require a paired Galaxy smartphone and should work across most Android devices.

This rather comical but potentially annoying quirk is largely due to the lack of an activation word or directional training, which would allow the Buds to focus on commands from a wearer’s lips only. One saving grace is that the feature isn’t on by default and requires manual activation, so it won’t just sneak up on you. You’ll also have to memorize the exact trigger phrase to action a specific task.

That said, voice controls have their advantages. Skipping tracks or adjusting volume while washing the dishes, gardening, or rock climbing is now much easier. But perhaps be mindful of using this feature in an exceptionally crowded area, like a train or bus.

