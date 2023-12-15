Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Time running out to grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for under $100
The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is coming to a close this Sunday. While that gives you the weekend to shop, it’s worth noting that today is the last day you can order to get your new tech shipped in time for Christmas. That includes this excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which is as much as 59% off when you trade in your old buds.
The promotion has reduced the flagship wireless earbuds to $169.99 in all three colors, with up to $75 more off if you’re switching up your old audio. Stacking these savings means that your final price can be reduced to as little as $94.99 — a rare opportunity to land the best earbuds for Samsung phones at under $100.
There are times when Samsung’s maximum trade-in savings seem almost hypothetical, as they require you to exchange an equally high-end device. But the Winter Sale is different. The max $75 instant trade-in credit can be earned by trading in many old earbud models, including any from the Galaxy Bud line. Those old Galaxy Buds Live beans you’ve had for a couple of years? They’ll attract the full $75 discount.
The holiday shipping cut-off is midnight tonight Eastern Time, so don’t miss out. The button above will take you to the deal.