Time running out to grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for under $100

Lily Katz / Android Authority

The Discover Samsung Winter Sale is coming to a close this Sunday. While that gives you the weekend to shop, it’s worth noting that today is the last day you can order to get your new tech shipped in time for Christmas. That includes this excellent deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which is as much as 59% off when you trade in your old buds. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for $169.99 ($60 off)

The promotion has reduced the flagship wireless earbuds to $169.99 in all three colors, with up to $75 more off if you’re switching up your old audio. Stacking these savings means that your final price can be reduced to as little as $94.99 — a rare opportunity to land the best earbuds for Samsung phones at under $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Samsung's reliable earbuds upgraded The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds provide great sound and feature active noise canceling. They meld a great fit and comfort with a vast range of ear tips. Efficient ANC and five hours of battery life sweeten the deal. See price at Samsung Save $60.00

There are times when Samsung’s maximum trade-in savings seem almost hypothetical, as they require you to exchange an equally high-end device. But the Winter Sale is different. The max $75 instant trade-in credit can be earned by trading in many old earbud models, including any from the Galaxy Bud line. Those old Galaxy Buds Live beans you’ve had for a couple of years? They’ll attract the full $75 discount.

The holiday shipping cut-off is midnight tonight Eastern Time, so don’t miss out. The button above will take you to the deal.

