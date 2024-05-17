Samsung's Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge series leaks

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Snapdragon-powered Galaxy Book 4 Edge series images have surfaced online.

The images showcase a 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge and a 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Pro.

Both models feature 3K AMOLED displays, with the Pro model featuring the top-tier Snapdragon X Elite chip.

After months of anticipation and speculation, we are nearing the arrival of Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptops. Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Book 4 series of laptops, and it seems like the company is gearing up to add a couple of new Snapdragon-powered models to the lineup.

A WinFuture report offers a first look at Samsung’s upcoming laptop models, revealing key specifications and high-resolution images of the upcoming devices.

This new series, reportedly called Galaxy Book 4 Edge, is expected to feature three new products, all running on Qualcomm silicon. However, the WinFuture report focuses on two specific models: a 14-inch variant, named the Galaxy Book 4 Edge, and a larger 16-inch version, dubbed the Galaxy Book 4 Edge Pro. Only the Pro model is reported to feature the top-of-the-line Snapdragon X Elite chip.

Both models in the photos feature a sleek and minimalist design, with a thin silver chassis and grey keys that deviate from Samsung’s typical darker color schemes. The chassis’s thinness, particularly at the front, is reminiscent of the MacBook Airs of previous years. We can also see dual speaker grilles, hinting at a stereo speaker setup.

The 14-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge offers two USB-C ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a headphone jack, catering to a range of connectivity needs. The 16-inch Galaxy Book 4 Edge Pro adds a microSD card slot and a full-size USB-A port to the mix, along with a convenient number pad on its keyboard. Both models are equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key, hinting at enhanced AI-powered productivity features.

Under the hood, both laptops are expected to feature powerful internals, including up to 16GB of RAM and 3K AMOLED displays. While specific details regarding battery capacity and other specifications remain scarce, the inclusion of Qualcomm silicon promises impressive performance and efficiency. The report further claims a starting price of around 1800 euros (~$2000) for the Galaxy Book 4 Edge series.

Samsung has not announced an official launch event for these new Snapdragon-powered laptops yet. However, with the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event rumored to take place in a couple of months, it’s possible Samsung may use that platform to debut these laptops alongside its foldables and the much-anticipated Galaxy Ring.

In the meantime, for those eager to know more about Snapdragon-powered laptops, ASUS has already announced its AI PC event scheduled for May 20

