The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra drops again, now $700 off!

Just six months after launch, we’re excited to see a massive $700 discount on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. It isn’t the first time we’ve tracked savings on the laptop, but it’s the biggest markdown to date by some distance. If you catch it in time, you can pick up the device for $1,699.99. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra for $1,699.99 ($700 off)

That deal is on the base model of the laptop, which features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card. The same savings are available on the top-spec variant too, which steps it up further to the Core Ultra 9 chipset and GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. That souped-up model is down from $3,000 to $2,299.99.

You can slash even more off those offer prices if you have a device to switch. There are instant trade-in credits of up to $600 available. If your old device qualifies for the maximum trade-in, you could score the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra from just $1,099.99.

The impressive features in this laptop are too numerous to mention in full, but they include a 3K 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a sleek design, Samsung Knox, Copilot‘s personalized AI assistance, and more.

This deal is bound to be popular, so catch it while you can via the widget above.

You might like

Comments