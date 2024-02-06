Only hours left to save $800 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Zarif Ali / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 boasts a design that marries elegance with functionality. This model is distinguished by its convertible form factor, allowing for seamless transitions between traditional laptop use and tablet mode, thanks to its 360-degree rotating screen. It’s impressively thin, with a profile of less than 12mm, and lightweight, making it ideal for on-the-go productivity. The device features a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, offering vivid colors and solid brightness.

This is one of the more powerful configurations of the laptop, powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of storage. Its large trackpad and comfortable keyboard enhance usability, while a selection of USB-C ports, microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack round out its connectivity options. The integration of Windows 11 with Samsung-specific features further adds to the user experience, especially for Galaxy smartphone owners.

