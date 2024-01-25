Samsung plans to limit Galaxy AI to 2023 devices and newer, for now

At Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung detailed many of the features that would come with Galaxy AI. The company also confirmed that Galaxy AI would be available on the Galaxy S24 series and older devices, including the S23 series, S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Z Fold 5, and Z Flip 5. But it looks like Galaxy AI won’t be coming to any devices released before 2023, for now, and the reason why may not be related to hardware.

Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, spoke with TechRadar about the company’s new AI software. During the interview, Chomet explained why Galaxy AI is being limited to devices released this year and last year.

We want to ensure that, over time, our AI experiences can be supported by [mobile] performance, which leads to CPU and GPU capability. So for now, we are learning; we are going step-by-step. We know that Galaxy AI works well on the Galaxy S24 series and we know it will work well on [the Galaxy S23 series]. But we don’t know what the intensity of AI usage will be for the average customer, and [therefore how that] intensity will impact on-device resources and cloud resources.

Chomet goes on to explain that Samsung is focused on maintaining a quality experience and that they want to see how Galaxy AI functions on a second set of devices.

Number one, we want to secure the quality and the performance of what we deploy. Then we will learn how people use [these features] and tune the performance. Number two, we will deploy [Galaxy AI] on a second set of devices – specifically, the S23, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 and Tab S9 – to see how it works.

While this is a mostly understandable position Chomet lays out, there’s something odd that stands out. Namely, the fact that the Galaxy S23 FE runs on an Exynos 2200 chip, the same processor found in the Galaxy S22 series.