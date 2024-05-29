Galaxy AI is coming to Galaxy Watches, and sooner than you might think, for some

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

TL;DR Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy AI features are coming to the Galaxy Watch lineup.

The official debut of Galaxy AI will come with “the next Galaxy Watch line-up,” almost certainly meaning the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

However, “a limited number of Galaxy Watch users” will be able to beta test the features on current hardware starting in June.

Earlier this year, Samsung went all-in on AI by launching Galaxy AI, a suite of tools powered by both on-device and cloud-based AI systems. Galaxy AI debuted with the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones and has since made its way to many other Samsung phones and tablets. However, one place Galaxy AI hasn’t shown up yet is on Samsung’s wearables. To no one’s surprise, that’s changing very soon.

Today, Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy AI is coming to Galaxy Watch devices via the update to One UI 6 Watch, the Wear OS-based skin that powers recent Galaxy Watches. As usual, One UI 6 Watch should launch with the newest Galaxy Watches, which we expect to be in the Galaxy Watch 7 series. Samsung does confirm that Galaxy AI is coming with One UI 6 Watch, but only says “the next Galaxy Watch line-up” when referring to the hardware. Still, it’s basically guaranteed Samsung is referring to the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

However, Samsung will not make you wait for the Galaxy Watch 7 launch (possibly happening in early July) to try out Galaxy AI. The company says that “a limited number of Galaxy Watch users” will be able to have early access to a beta program starting in June. This program will be open to folks who live in the United States or Korea and have one of the following watches:

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

As with previous Samsung beta programs, you’ll need to use the Samsung Members app to enroll in the beta program. We’ll have more info on this when the beta enrollment date is announced.

Galaxy AI on One UI 6 Watch: What to expect? Now that you know when and how Galaxy AI will come to Galaxy Watch devices, what will it actually do? Samsung has given us some info about the features you can expect. Unsurprisingly, all of them are health-focused and most of them require using the Samsung Health app. Energy Score: This feature will scan your health metrics, like sleep, activity, heart rate, and more, to deliver a simple understanding of your daily condition. This sounds similar to Garmin’s Body Battery and Fitbit’s Readiness Score.

This feature will scan your health metrics, like sleep, activity, heart rate, and more, to deliver a simple understanding of your daily condition. This sounds similar to Garmin’s Body Battery and Fitbit’s Readiness Score. Workout Routine: Get a personalized workout that combines various methods into something specific to you and your goals. In other words, you can move seamlessly from one workout to another based on AI’s suggestions.

Get a personalized workout that combines various methods into something specific to you and your goals. In other words, you can move seamlessly from one workout to another based on AI’s suggestions. Race: Runners and cyclists will be able to compare current and past performance on the same outdoor routes. Will not support indoor routes.

Runners and cyclists will be able to compare current and past performance on the same outdoor routes. Will not support indoor routes. Wellness tips: Get motivation and guidance catered specifically to you and your custom goals.

Get motivation and guidance catered specifically to you and your custom goals. Better sleep analytics: Sleep Score will now be more thorough, offering details such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, respiratory rate, and more to not only give you a more accurate score but also help you build better sleep habits.

Sleep Score will now be more thorough, offering details such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, respiratory rate, and more to not only give you a more accurate score but also help you build better sleep habits. Aerobic Threshold (AT) / Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone: Receive more detailed metrics and analytics on your running journey beyond the five running intensity levels Samsung Health already offers.

Receive more detailed metrics and analytics on your running journey beyond the five running intensity levels Samsung Health already offers. Functional Threshold Power (FTP): In just ten minutes, cyclists can calculate their FTP to maximize performance. This will require a separate power meter, however. It’s possible there could be more AI features when One UI 6 Watch rolls out in stable form. For now, though, that’s all Samsung is telling us.

