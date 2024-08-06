Some Galaxy A series phones could soon get a taste of Galaxy AI

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Industry sources familiar with Samsung’s plans have said that Galaxy AI features could soon make it to some mid-range phones.

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 could be the first mid-range Samsung devices to receive the AI-powered tools.

The features could arrive with the One UI 6.1.1 update for the devices.

Samsung debuted Galaxy AI with its flagship Galaxy S24 series earlier this year. The company extended the suite of AI-powered tools to more devices with the launch of its latest foldables, and it may now be gearing up to bring Galaxy AI to a few mid-range phones.

Industry sources familiar with Samsung’s plans have told SamMobile that the company might soon bring Galaxy AI features to two mid-range Galaxy A series devices: the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35. Although we don’t have a definite release timeline at the moment, the sources say that the features could arrive with the One UI 6.1.1 update that is expected to roll out in the coming months.

The sources have also revealed that the Galaxy A series devices won’t get the complete suite of Galaxy AI tools available on Samsung’s flagship models. It’s unclear which AI-powered features will make it to the mid-range phones, but it’s speculated that Samsung may leave out features that heavily rely on on-device processing.

The Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 don’t have the same processing power as Samsung’s current-gen flagships, so it would make sense for the company to skip certain Galaxy AI features on these models. Samsung has done something similar on the Galaxy S23 FE, and it doesn’t offer Galaxy AI’s Instant Slow-Mo feature, even though it packs a more powerful but older flagship chipset.

