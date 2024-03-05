The Galaxy A55 just leaked in all its glory via a carrier

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A Belgian website has revealed an official listing of the upcoming Galaxy A55.

The Galaxy A55 ditches plastic for a metal and glass build, making it the most premium A-series phone yet.

The phone comes with a larger display, a more powerful Exynos 1480 processor, and starts with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A55 smartphone has been revealed in its entirety thanks to a Belgian telecom website. The carrier spilled the beans on its design, specs, and pricing ahead of its official launch in Europe.

The leak, first spotted by GSMArena, confirms earlier rumors that the Galaxy A55 will ditch the plastic build of its predecessors in favor of a more premium metal and glass construction. This marks a significant step up in design quality for Samsung’s mid-range A-series line.

The phone’s dimensions are also slightly larger than the Galaxy A54, measuring 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm and weighing 213 grams.

Under the hood, the listing states the Galaxy A55 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 processor and paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, the listing shows storage can be further expanded via a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The display on the Galaxy A55 is listed to be a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel. Notably, the outdated waterdrop notch on the Galaxy A54 has been replaced with a modern centered punch-hole design for the selfie camera here.

The camera department seems to be sticking with the familiar setup from the Galaxy A54, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. While the front-facing camera for selfies remains at 32MP.

The Galaxy A55 retains the 5,000mAh battery capacity and fast wired charging from its predecessor. It is also certain to launch with Android 14 out-of-the-box. With most of the specs now out in the open, the only remaining questions are whether the phone will support wireless charging and the official US launch date and pricing.

While the leak doesn’t mention a price, previous leaks suggest the phone could start at €449 (around $470), with US pricing expected to be similar to the previous Galaxy A54, which launched at $449.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A55 on March 11 in Europe officially, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to learn more about these remaining details.

