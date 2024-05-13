Samsung Galaxy A54 is the next up to receive the One UI 6.1 update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is starting to roll out One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy A54.

The update is currently appearing on devices in South Korea.

Other regions should follow soon after.

Last week Samsung restarted its launch of One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now it appears it is the Galaxy A54’s turn, as the update has been spotted on the 2023 mid-range phone.

According to Tarun Vats on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung has started rolling out the latest version of its Android skin to the A54. The update comes with build number A546SKSU4CXDC/A546SSKC4CXDC/A546SKSU4CXD1 and is headed to handsets in Korea. Just like with other rollouts, it shouldn’t be long before the update comes to other regions.

One UI 6.1 is a notable update as it has given the Galaxy S24, S23, and S22 access to Galaxy AI. This generative AI software is used to power a range of features such as Live Translate, Circle to Search, Chat Assist, and more. Samsung’s new AI also came to the Galaxy S21, however, it ended up only getting a limited taste of it in the form of Circle to Search.

At the moment, it’s unknown what exactly is the timeline for when Samsung will be ready to roll out the update in the US. It’s also unclear what Galaxy AI features it will enable for the A54.

