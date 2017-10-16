OnLeaks has teamed up with MySmartPrice and released a number of renders along with a 360-degree video of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A5 and A7 (2018). They show the two devices from all angles, revealing that they might feature thin bezels, just like the Galaxy S8 series and Note 8.

Both will also sport a single camera on the back along with a fingerprint scanner located below it. A flash module will also be present, although OnLeaks forgot to add it to the renders, which you can check out below.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy A5 is expected to come with a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display, while the one on the Galaxy A7 is said to measure 6-inches and offer the same resolution. Aside from the size differences, the two handsets will likely be quite similar in terms of specs as well as looks. They’ll have the Exynos 7885 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM, although the smartphones might be powered by the Snapdragon 660 in some markets.

They are rumored to feature dual front-facing cameras, 32 GB of storage, and could be resistant to water are as well as dust (IP68). Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant is expected to be on board, although we don’t see a dedicated button on either device. The last thing worth mentioning is that both will have a glass back and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but should be updated to Oreo somewhere down the line.

Just keep in mind that none of these rumors have been confirmed yet. If they turn out to be true, the Galaxy A5 and A7 (2018) will be one of the most interesting mid-range devices on the market, mainly due to their bezel-less design.

There’s no word on when they might be revealed, but it is possible we’ll see them at the beginning of 2018. As a refresher, the Galaxy A 2017 series was announced back in January this year.

Would you consider getting the Samsung Galaxy A5 or A7 (2018) if they’ll feature a bezel-less design? Let us know in the comments.