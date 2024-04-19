Samsung Galaxy A35 deal offers big price cut and free Best Buy gift card   

Samsung

TL;DR Best Buy is currently running a deal for Samsung Galaxy A35 purchases.

Buying the handset will get you a free $40 gift card.

If you activate the unlocked phone, you can get $100 off of your purchase.

Samsung announced the launch of the Galaxy A35 in the US only a day ago. If you haven’t picked one up yet but are planning to, one place you may want to consider getting it from is Best Buy to take advantage of its current deal.

At the moment, the electronics retailer is offering quite a deal for the Galaxy A35. If you head over to the Best Buy website, you’ll notice a promotion offering a free $40 gift with the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy A35. In addition to that gift card, you’ll also get a one-month subscription for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

While that alone sounds like a pretty good deal, you can take it even further by choosing to activate the phone with your preferred carrier. Those who activate the device directly from the page can knock $100 off of their purchase. So, altogether, you’re getting a $400 phone for $300, a $40 gift card, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Just as a refresher, the Galaxy A35 offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with that comes 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro cameras. And on the inside, you’ll find an octa-core processor and 5,000mAH battery. Notably, this is one of the first of Samsung’s A series phones to get Samsung Knox Vault.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments