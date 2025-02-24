Leak gives us a look at Samsung Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 accessories

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak has revealed the cases for the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56.

It’s claimed that each product is an official Samsung accessory.

Leaks for the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 have been coming in hot. And it’s not just leaks from tipsters, Samsung also accidentally contributed by prematurely adding its incoming mid-rangers to a support page. While we’ve already seen renders of the three models, a new leak gives us a look at something we haven’t seen yet — accessories.

It appears the team over at Android Headlines has gotten their hands on images featuring accessories for the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56. Most of the images feature different available cases, but a few images also include a screen protector. Reportedly, every item shown in this leak are official Samsung accessories. In total, the outlet has a gallery of over 100 images, but you can see some of the highlights here.

According to the leak, you can expect the A36 and A56 to have similar cases. These cases include a Card Slot Case, a Clear Case, a Rugged Case, and a Silicone Case. Some of these cases also come in different colors. The above gallery contains the cases for the Galaxy A56, while the cases below are for the Galaxy A36.

For the Galaxy A26, you get all of the previously mentioned cases except one. It seems the Silicone Case won’t be available for this model.

The launch of the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56 shouldn’t be far off, considering we’ve seen them pop up on regulatory databases, like the FCC. However, the exact date for the launch of these devices is still a mystery.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like