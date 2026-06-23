The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Prime Day deal is a record $350 discount

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Galaxy fans will have been wondering how much cheaper the top-tier Samsung phones would get in the Prime Day sale, and when it comes to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, they won’t be disappointed. The high-end device has dropped to $949.99, down from its $1,299.99 RRP. That is a 27% discount, and a record price drop.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is a 2026 flagship unlocked model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. It runs Android 16 with One UI 8.5 and puts a big focus on Galaxy AI for assistant tasks, photo editing, translation, and productivity. You also get a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, S Pen support, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and a premium, durable build.

One feature that really grabs attention is the built-in Privacy Display. It is designed to reduce side-angle screen visibility in public, which sets this phone apart from the usual flagship crowd. Around back, there is a 200MP main camera, along with multiple zoom and ultrawide lenses plus AI camera tools. Battery capacity is generally listed around 5,000mAh, and charging is rated as Super Fast Charging 3.0. The black unlocked US model also includes a 1-year warranty.

It helps that buyers seem to like it too, with a strong 4.7 review score.

This is an Amazon Prime Day 2026 deal, so you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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