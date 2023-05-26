How to get Netflix for free with T-Mobile

There are some pretty great unlimited plans available in the United States these days. You can get good coverage and solid prices almost anywhere, so it comes down to perks to set the plans apart. If you’re eyeing up T-Mobile plans, you might be wondering what else your plan can get you. The answer is that you can get Netflix for free with T-Mobile just for signing up. Here’s how to get yourself set up for some free streaming.

If you’re just looking for a way to get Netflix for free, we still have you covered.

QUICK ANSWER To get Netflix for free with T-Mobile, sign up for an eligible Magenta plan. After choosing your plan, head to the T-Mobile app or My T-Mobile site. Go to the Add-Ons section and select your desired subscription. Follow the prompts and log in to your Netflix account to confirm your subscription. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to get free Netflix with T-Mobile

Eligible T-Mobile plans

How to activate Netflix on T-Mobile

How to get free Netflix with T-Mobile

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Getting your free Netflix subscription from T-Mobile is almost as easy as signing up for the carrier itself. All you have to do is register for a qualifying plan that includes taxes and fees. However, you’ll have to make sure that you have the correct number of lines on your account — either one line or two — depending on which Netflix plan you’re interested in.

Follow the steps listed below once you get set up with a T-Mobile plan.

Which plans are eligible?

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

As mentioned, the most challenging part of getting Netflix for free from T-Mobile is choosing the correct plan. Not all plans are eligible, and you can’t sign up for any tier of the streaming service if you’re a T-Mobile Essentials subscriber.

Instead, you’ll have to choose from the T-Mobile Magenta or Magenta Max plans. If you go for the basic Magenta option with two lines, you’re eligible for a free Netflix Basic plan ($9.99 value). Netflix Basic offers support for streaming on one screen at a time and only up to standard definition quality. Should you want more, you can sign up for another Netflix plan, and T-Mobile will cover $9.99 of the cost.

Those of you willing to spend a little more on Magenta Max can get more in return. You’ll only need one line on your plan to sign up for Netflix Basic, or two lines will get you access to Netflix Standard. The standard plan bumps you to two screens at high-definition quality ($15.49 value). If that’s not enough, you can upgrade to Netflix Premium, and T-Mobile will cover $15.49.

Unfortunately, the following plans are ineligible for Netflix On Us through T-Mobile: Any tax-excluded plan.

Mobile internet plans.

Prepaid plans.

Single-line Magenta plans.

Single-line ONE plans.

How to activate Netflix on T-Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Once you’ve signed up for your T-Mobile plan, it’s time to activate your subscription. However, there are a few things you should know first. You’ll want to ensure that you already have a T-Mobile ID with primary account holder permissions set up. Double-check that you’re on an eligible plan as explained above, and make sure to log out of your existing Netflix account (if you have one). Then, follow these steps:

Activate on the T-Mobile app The easiest way to activate free Netflix from T-Mobile is by using the carrier’s app. Download it to your phone, then follow these steps: Log in with your T-Mobile ID and select the Accounts tab at the top.

tab at the top. Choose Add-Ons from any line on your account and select Manage Data & Add-Ons .

from any line on your account and select . Scroll down to Services and choose your desired subscription.

and choose your desired subscription. Click Continue and agree to the following notification.

and agree to the following notification. Review the summary of your chosen plan and click Agree & submit .

. Select Go to Netflix and log in to your Netflix account (or create one if needed).

and log in to your Netflix account (or create one if needed). Confirm your new Netflix plan and click Continue .

. Select Start Watching to enter your free Netflix account from T-Mobile.

Activate on My T-Mobile

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

If you prefer to stream from your computer, activating your new subscription from your web browser might be easier. In this case, head to the My T-Mobile page and follow these instructions: Log in with your T-Mobile ID and select View details under any line on your account.

under any line on your account. Click Manage Add-Ons under the Active Add-Ons section.

under the section. Follow steps 3 through 8 listed above.

FAQs

Does Netflix use data on T-Mobile? Yes, Netflix uses your current data plan to stream on T-Mobile. You can always stick to Wi-Fi, but T-Mobile is generous with its premium data — each plan offers 50GB or more.

Does the T-Mobile senior plan include Netflix? Yes, all of T-Mobile’s discounted plans include the Netflix On Us perk. To be eligible, you’ll have to follow the same requirements — either two lines of Magenta or a single line of Magenta Max.

Do I have to make a new Netflix account with T-Mobile? No, you can link your current account to the Netflix On Us perk. You’ll just have to follow the instructions listed above.

Comments