Right now you can get the Motorola Razr 2025 for free: No long-term commitment required

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Get a new Motorola Razr 2025 for free.

The only catch? You’ll need to pay for 3 months of Total upfront.

After the 3 months are up, the Motorola Razr 2025 will be unlocked and can be taken to another carrier.

The new Motorola Razr 2025 is almost here, officially launching later this week. It’s already relatively affordable at $700, but what if you could get it for free? That’s exactly what Total Wireless is offering right now. Even better, there is no long-term commitment required, unlike typical free phone deals from major carriers.

So, what’s the catch? Okay, you do need to technically make a commitment here, but it’s only for 3 months! You’ll have to sign up for a new 3-month Total 5G or 5G Plus plan and port your number over. Once the three months are up, not only can you stick with Total if you’re happy, but your phone will automatically be unlocked, and so you’re free to switch carriers if you prefer.

Your upfront cost will depend on which plan you choose, but the base Total 5G plan comes to $152.60 total, or about $50.88 per month. Just note that this doesn’t include taxes. All in all, this is a phenomenal deal.

While we haven’t published our full review of the Motorola Razr 2025 yet, our early impressions suggest it is very similar to its predecessor. That makes it a tougher sell at full price, especially with the Motorola Razr 2024 frequently on sale. But the fact that Total is offering the newer model for effectively free changes the equation entirely.

For those needing a quick refresher: the Motorola Razr 2025 is a mid-range foldable powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400X and equipped with 8GB of RAM. It also offers 256GB of storage, a 6.9-inch OLED main display, a 3.6-inch outer display, and a camera system consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. Rounding things out is a solid 4,500mAh battery.

It’s not going to outperform flagship phones with Snapdragon’s top-tier chips, but it should offer a smooth, capable experience. Sure, it’s not perfect,t but when you’re getting a stylish foldable for free, it’s hard to complain.

Head over to Total Wireless to pick up the Razr 2025 for free now!

