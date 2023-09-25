Pay almost $0 upfront for the iPhone 15 Pro with a $60 Boost Infinite plan

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

There are a few carriers offering the iPhone 15 Pro for “free” when you agree to the plan requirements, but the deal from Boost Infinite might be the best of them. When you agree to join Boost Infinite, you’ll pay nothing upfront for the phone other than the sales tax and activation fee. You’ll get the option of a free upgrade to the latest iPhone every year.

The deal is basically $1,000 worth of credit towards the latest iPhone series in any combination, so that could be the 256GB iPhone 15 or the base model 128GB iPhone 15 Pro. The offer also applies to higher storage variants or the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but any retail price over $1,000 on the handset adds a bit extra to your monthly payment.

What you do get is an iPhone 15 Pro for almost no payment at the checkout, without having to trade in your old device. However, the cost of the phone is still built into the price of the plan. Boost Infinite has a $25 per month unlimited plan for most of its customers, so what you’re effectively doing is paying extra each month over a 36-month finance agreement with Boost. If you cancel your contract before the 36 months is up, you’re liable to pay the outstanding balance. If you choose to upgrade to the iPhone 16 next year for free, the 36-month agreement resets.

It would be more accurate to describe this as a $60 unlimited plan on a solid network — still very respectable value compared to the big carriers — with the latest iPhone included at almost no additional charge each year. You’ll do well to find a better iPhone 15 deal anywhere.

