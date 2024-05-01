Fossil's Wear OS watches hit rock bottom prices before going extinct

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Fossil is holding a massive sale on its Wear OS smartwatches.

Originally priced around $300, these watches are now being sold for a mere $79 each.

Fossil had previously announced its exit from the smartwatch market.

Fossil’s smartwatch era is officially extinct. After announcing its departure from the smartwatch scene earlier this year, the company is now practically offering its remaining Wear OS watches at prices that would make even a T-Rex wince. The sale, first spotted by Droid-Life, is currently live on Fossil’s website and includes multiple variants of the Fossil Gen 6, Gen 6 Wellness Edition, Gen 6 Wellness Edition Hybrid, Gen 6 Hybrid, and Gen 5E smartwatches.

Fossil’s smartwatch journey started with hybrid models, but it eventually transitioned to full-fledged Wear OS devices. All of Fossil’s Gen 6 Wear OS models currently on sale were originally priced around $300. While Fossil managed to carve out a niche for itself, its smartwatches often fell short of competitors in terms of features, fitness tracking, and overall value. However, at this firesale price, we have to admit that these watches have become a much more tempting proposition.

Fossil had previously assured customers that it would continue providing software updates for existing smartwatch models “for the next few years,” even though its future smartwatch endeavors seem to be… fossilized (last one, I promise). However, this limited update window raises potential concerns. While updates will offer a temporary lifeline, the company’s exit from the market means the long-term viability of these devices remains uncertain. But hey, for $79, it’s hard to argue with the value.

So, if you’ve ever been curious about trying a Fossil smartwatch, now is the perfect time to grab one at a great price. Just remember, while the watches themselves may be stylish, they might not offer the most cutting-edge features or the most robust fitness tracking capabilities compared to the best smartwatches out there.

