73% off the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch: The hottest wearable deal in a long time

Modern smartwatches are awesome, but I can’t be the only one who thinks they can get a bit too expensive. I don’t think I’ve ever purchased a smartwatch at full price, and if you’re looking for a good deal, this is likely the best smartwatch deal we’ve seen in a while. The Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is currently going for only $79, straight from the manufacturer! And this includes both the regular version and the Wellness Edition, as well as the stainless steel model. Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch for just $79 ($218 off)

Summer’s here, so it’s time to get out, enjoy, and maybe go for a swim at the beach. Or you could just continue being a busy bee. Whatever the case, a good Wear OS smartwatch like the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch is definitely a nice addition to your accessory collection. Especially at just $79. This is a record deal. While deals on this product aren’t rare, we’ve never seen it go this low. The lowest price we’ve seen in the past is about $150.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Black Silicone Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch Black Silicone A fashionable Wear OS device for casual tracking The fashion-forward Fossil Gen 6 offers a solid, entry-level smartwatch experience. Running the latest Wear OS, the watch pairs with Fossil's own smartwatch companion app and features basic health and activity tracking. See price at Fossil Save $218.00

The Fossil Gen 6 series is getting a bit older — it launched back in 2021. That said, the great thing about Fossil smartwatches is that they have a timeless look that resembles traditional watches. This means that, aesthetically, the device won’t seem outdated, and it will work perfectly. It runs on Wear OS 3.5, and its performance was pretty outstanding when we tested it.

It has a very bright and colorful AMOLED display. You also get a couple of configurable buttons, support for Google Pay payments, and a 3 ATM water resistance level, which means it should withstand water submersion for up to 30 meters. You’ll also get all the extras, such as a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, GPS support, and more. If you want a different look, Fossil also sells a nice variety of bands. Just make sure to pick a 22mm one.

We’ve never seen the Fossil Gen 6 going for such a low price, and these seem to be flying off the shelves right now. The stainless steel variant just went out of stock, so you might want to grab the silicone band one before those are gone, too.

