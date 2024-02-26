Catch historic 50% savings on the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

We’re fans of Fossil, and we love a good smartwatch deal, so a record offer on the brand’s flagship wearable is something we’re always happy to spotlight. The Fossil Men’s Gen 6 watch has a 50% discount on Amazon today, reducing the device to an all-time low price of just $148.48. Fossil Men’s Gen 6 smartwatch for $148.48 ($150 off)

While the watch is rarely at full price these days, it’s still a pretty impressive markdown to catch it under $150 — it was selling for over $220 last week. This historic price is only available on the black model, but other colorways have discounts dropping them below the $200 mark.

Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm) Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm) A fashionable Wear OS device for casual tracking The fashion-forward Fossil Gen 6 offers a solid, entry-level smartwatch experience. Running the latest Wear OS, the watch pairs with Fossil's own smartwatch companion app and features basic health and activity tracking. See price at Amazon Save $150.42

Fossil is known for blending classic design with modern tech features, and the Gen 6 doesn’t disappoint. It features an attractive AMOLED display, enhanced by a brighter screen and richer color palette compared to its predecessor. The watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus, and the upgrade to Wear OS 3 gives users access to a broader range of apps and functionalities. Health monitoring includes more advanced options like a heart rate sensor and a pulse oximeter for blood oxygen readings, catering to many health tracking needs. Its design is customizable, offering various straps and finishes, allowing you to match it to your aesthetic.

We expect this to be a popular deal, so don’t hang about if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to it.

