Last call: Fortnite players only have two days left to claim their settlement payout

If you’re a Fortnite player, you might be entitled to some money. But you’ll have to act quickly, as those who are eligible only have two days left to submit a claim.

You may remember that Fortnite creator Epic Games was previously accused of using dark patterns to trick players into making unwanted purchases. The company was also accused of allowing children to make unauthorized payments without parental approval. In 2023, the North Carolina-based developer and publisher settled with the FTC, agreeing to pay $245 million to affected consumers.

Late last month, the FTC announced it reopened the process to submit a claim for compensation. However, the deadline for submission is fast approaching, with the end date scheduled for July 9.

According to the FTC’s website, you’re considered to be eligible if one of these three statements applies to you:

You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018.

Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

If you’re eligible, you can submit your claim through the FTC’s portal. Keep in mind that you’ll need to be at least 18 years old to submit a claim. A parent or guardian can complete the claim form for you if you are under the age of 18.