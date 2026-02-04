Are foldable phones worth it in 2026? Here's what you told us.

Foldable phones have been around since 2019, and we’ve seen Samsung, HUAWEI, OPPO, HONOR, Xiaomi, and a host of other manufacturers releasing devices over the years.

Colleague Andrew Grush recently wrote that after using several Samsung foldables over the years, he decided to give up on the form factor . We included a poll in his article to find out your thoughts on foldable phones in 2026. Here’s what you told us!

Over 6,200 votes were counted in our survey, making it a very popular poll. The top pick? Well, 49.44% of polled readers voted for “Yes, I love foldables!”

Reader samagon was one of several commenters who praised their Flip-style foldable:

RAZR Ultra owner. the flip form factor is impressive. it drops so easily in my pocket and it feels less fragile actually, because when it is in my pocket it is not taking up much room. sitting is easy, small pockets is easy, it’s easier to hold when folded, which is great for tap to pay, doing airline boarding, selfies with the family, and plenty of other things. anyway, this form factor works very well for me. I can’t see my life ever returning to a slab phone, and I am eager for Google to get off the pot and make a flip phone.

Meanwhile, reader Kenneth Leitch echoed some commenters who loved their book-style foldable:

I’ve had a Fold 5, the OG Pixel Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The progress is amazing! The Fold 5 was like holding a remote control, with the cover screen being too narrow to be really useful. It looks like Apple will probably copy the OG Pixel Fold passport style. I like that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is water and dust resistant. I can’t imagine not having a book style foldable at this point.

It wasn’t all sunshine and roses in this poll, though. Roughly 21% of respondents voted for “They aren’t worth it, but I still love them anyhow.” Foldables aren’t cheap, and there are some downsides like screen durability, ho-hum IP ratings, and average camera systems.