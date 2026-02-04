Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Are foldable phones worth it in 2026? Here's what you told us.
4 hours ago
Foldable phones have been around since 2019, and we’ve seen Samsung, HUAWEI, OPPO, HONOR, Xiaomi, and a host of other manufacturers releasing devices over the years.
Colleague Andrew Grush recently wrote that after using several Samsung foldables over the years, he decided to give up on the form factor. We included a poll in his article to find out your thoughts on foldable phones in 2026. Here’s what you told us!
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Over 6,200 votes were counted in our survey, making it a very popular poll. The top pick? Well, 49.44% of polled readers voted for “Yes, I love foldables!”
Reader samagon was one of several commenters who praised their Flip-style foldable:
RAZR Ultra owner. the flip form factor is impressive. it drops so easily in my pocket and it feels less fragile actually, because when it is in my pocket it is not taking up much room. sitting is easy, small pockets is easy, it’s easier to hold when folded, which is great for tap to pay, doing airline boarding, selfies with the family, and plenty of other things. anyway, this form factor works very well for me. I can’t see my life ever returning to a slab phone, and I am eager for Google to get off the pot and make a flip phone.
Meanwhile, reader Kenneth Leitch echoed some commenters who loved their book-style foldable:
I’ve had a Fold 5, the OG Pixel Fold, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The progress is amazing! The Fold 5 was like holding a remote control, with the cover screen being too narrow to be really useful. It looks like Apple will probably copy the OG Pixel Fold passport style. I like that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is water and dust resistant. I can’t imagine not having a book style foldable at this point.
It wasn’t all sunshine and roses in this poll, though. Roughly 21% of respondents voted for “They aren’t worth it, but I still love them anyhow.” Foldables aren’t cheap, and there are some downsides like screen durability, ho-hum IP ratings, and average camera systems.
User lennonhorrocks5pe outlined his fun but ultimately ill-fated experience with foldables:
I had a flip 6 for a whole few months before I got 2 black dots near the crease. I got it cheap on eBay (Olympic edition, box still sealed) so couldn’t send in for repair. I traded it in for an S25. I loved ever moment with my Z Flip, but honestly the S25 is more practical and i find it more comfortable in the pocket. If I were to go foldable again, I’d probably go for a fold-style, but not for a while, I need to be CERTAIN that it can withstand my lifestyle.
Meanwhile, ~20.5% of polled readers said that foldable phones weren’t worth buying and that you’re better off with a conventional handset.
User Lamar took umbrage with foldables and their compromises:
Foldables still sit in a weird grey area…they aren’t the fastest, they have weak battery life, non flagship cameras, but at the same time they are the most expensive. How can you not be the best at ANYTHING while being the most expensive…that’s bad math. The biggest lie told is that “Foldables open into a tablet”…you get a bigger screen but not a real tablet experience… So in the end you when folded closed you get a thick mid range phone and when opened you get a bigger screen with a crease that can be ruined by fingernails. There’s a reason Foldables have VERY LOW sales numbers and are the worst selling phones…too many flaws and compromises while being expensive
Finally, ~9% of respondents voted for “Other/Unsure.” That’s understandable as you really need to use a foldable phone for an extended period of time first, and I imagine many people haven’t used these devices outside store showrooms.
Nevertheless, it’s clear that our polled readers are foldable fans in the first place. At least 70% like foldables in some capacity. And with the iPhone Fold and Samsung’s Wide Fold tipped to launch later this year, don’t be surprised if the form factor sees a spike in popularity in 2026.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.