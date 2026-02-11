Know when to hold ‘em: How many folds are too many for a foldable?

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

It’s safe to say that foldable phones are now an accepted smartphone design, even if they are still regarded as niche. Having the option to condense a tablet-sized screen into a device no larger than a traditional smartphone is rather attractive, and companies are now pushing these limits.

We’ve already seen plenty of companies join the more traditional foldable race, with book-like folds and clamshell devices being the popular solutions. But what about multiple folds?

Well, HUAWEI and Samsung have both dipped their toes into this pool with the Mate XT and the Galaxy Z TriFold — devices with three foldable panels and two hinges. This design allows for larger screens without the footprint penalty of a tablet or compact laptop. But this begs the question: how many folds are too many for a foldable?

Whether you’ve used a foldable before, daily drive a popular model, or have experienced the trifold duo in the flesh, I want to hear from you.

How much does form factor play into a foldable’s design? Do you believe this is more important than the overall number of folds?

Which other devices would you like to see in foldable versions? TVs? More laptops? Smartwatches?

Which company do you believe is the leader in foldable phones?

How many folds are too many for a foldable? 4 votes 1 - in clamshell form. 0 % 1 - in book-fold form. 0 % 2 - similar to current tri-folds. 0 % 3 50 % 4 or however many more are possible. 25 % None. Foldables shouldn't exist in the first place. 25 %

👇 And if you have a specific comment related to your poll choice, or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

