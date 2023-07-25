Poll: Do you prefer Flip or Fold-style foldables?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

We’re expecting Samsung to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 tomorrow. And as usual, they represent the two dominant form factors for foldable phones.

This got us wondering which foldable form factor you prefer. So let us know via the poll below!

Do you prefer Flip or Fold-style foldables? 191 votes Flip for me 45 % I prefer Fold 55 %

There are plenty of reasons why you’d choose the Flip-style, clamshell form factor. This approach delivers a pocket-friendly design and a more accessible price tag. And you’re still getting a big smartphone screen. In fact, Samsung previously noted that its Galaxy Z Flip phones outsold the Galaxy Z Fold series.

Then again, the Fold form factor has plenty of advantages too. The biggest benefit is that you’re getting a tablet-sized screen in your pocket. But Fold devices are also more likely to come with other perks like better camera systems, bigger batteries, and improved speakers.

