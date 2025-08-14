Now even Flip phones will get 200MP cameras

TL;DR The HONOR Magic V Flip 2 will apparently have a 200MP main camera.

This would make it the first Flip phone with a 200MP camera.

HONOR has also confirmed that it will have the biggest battery in a Flip phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition and Galaxy Z Fold 7 were the first foldable phones to offer a 200MP main camera. However, it looks like the first Flip foldable with a 200MP camera could launch next week.

HONOR has confirmed that it will launch the Magic V Flip 2 foldable phone on August 21. However, long-time leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed a slew of specs on Weibo.

Perhaps the most notable detail is that the Magic V Flip 2 will pack a 200MP main camera. This would mark the first time a Flip phone has shipped with such a high-resolution camera. The phone will also apparently pack a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP selfie camera.

I’m guessing that HONOR didn’t have much space to spare for a triple rear camera system, but a 200MP main camera is the next best thing. This means you can expect good-quality cropped images at 2x to 4x, but anything more will be a stretch.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Otherwise, Digital Chat Station claims the phone will also have a 6.82-inch OLED screen (2,868 x 1,232, ultra-thin glass), a four-inch cover display (1,200 x 1,092), and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. That’s clearly not the latest and greatest Snapdragon silicon, but you’re still getting a very powerful processor.

HONOR has also confirmed the leaker’s previous claim that the phone will have a 5,500mAh battery. That means it will have the biggest battery in any Flip foldable to date. Once you’ve run out of juice, you can take advantage of 80W wired or 50W wireless charging.

We hope the new flip phone is eventually available in global markets. However, the original Magic V Flip didn’t get an international release, so we’re not holding our breath for the sequel.

Follow