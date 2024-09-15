Original Flappy Bird creator wants you to know he does not support the new game

Flappy Bird

Nguyen says he has nothing to do with the revival.

Nguyen also states that he “did not sell anything” and that “I also don’t support crypto.”

The announcement that Flappy Bird would be returning after being gone for a decade caught many by surprise last week. As it turns out, the mobile game is not being revived by the original creator, but by an organization called The Flappy Bird Foundation. However, the original creator has now commented on the game’s revival and it sounds like he’s not too happy about it.

Flappy Bird creator Dong Nguyen has now spoken out about his creation being brought back to life. Not mixing any words, Nguyen stated in a social post on X (formerly Twitter) that he has nothing to do with the revival. He then went on to make it clear that he “did not sell anything” and that “I also don’t support crypto.”

What Nguyen is referring to is that an organization called Gametech Holdings LLC apparently filed to terminate Nguyen’s Flappy Bird trademark. The group then picked up the trademark for free, which led to The Flappy Bird Foundation acquiring the legal rights. As for the crypto part, it was discovered a couple of days ago that pages hosted on the new Flappy Bird site reference heavy Web3 crypto integration. However, it’s not clear if the references are related to upcoming features or if these are abandoned plans.

Flappy Bird was initially a simple, small mobile game when it was released in 2013. The game became a viral hit shortly after YouTuber PewDiePie reviewed it. Unfortunately, the game’s success ended up negatively impacting Nguyen’s life. Nguyen eventually decided to shut the wildly successful game down in 2014, citing it was addictive and that it had become a problem.

