Fitbit is making it easier to spot when your tracker's battery is critically low

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a firmware update for the Fitbit Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4.

It brings four new status indicators that alert you when do not disturb and sleep mode are enabled, the device’s battery is critically low, or it’s disconnected from your phone.

The update also includes new Bluetooth security features for the Charge 6 and Inspire 3.

Fitbit’s devices are widely regarded as the best fitness trackers on the market thanks to their premium build quality, wide range of health and fitness features, and impressive tracking accuracy. Although you can find plenty of cheaper alternatives on the market, none quite measure up to the Fitbit Charge 6 or the Inspire 3. If you’re a proud owner of one of these trackers, you’d be glad to know that Google is making them even better with a fresh software update.

The latest update for the Fitbit Charge 6, Inspire 3, Sense 2, and Versa 4 brings some quality-of-life and security improvements. As per the official changelog (via 9to5Google), it introduces new “status indicators” to the smartwatches and fitness trackers that appear at the top of the clock face when you turn on the device’s screen. The new indicators help you check whether do not disturb or sleep mode are enabled, if the device’s battery is critically low, or if it’s disconnected from your phone at a glance. Here’s what they look like.

Google’s support page notes that these indicators disappear after three seconds, but you can view them by swiping right and checking the icons at the top of quick settings. If you don’t like the status indicators and prefer not to see them when you turn on the screen, you can disable them by heading to the Display settings on your Fitbit device and unchecking the toggle next to the Status indicators option.

In addition to the status indicators, the update includes new Bluetooth security features for the Charge 6 and Inspire 3. To enable these features, Google recommends reconnecting your tracker to your phone. The Fitbit app will automatically prompt you to do so after you install the latest firmware on your fitness tracker.

