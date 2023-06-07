At $70 off, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a tempting fitness buddy

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Looking to finally hit your fitness goals this summer? Tracking your metrics really makes a difference as you chase those PBs, and the Fitbit Sense 2 delivers on this front in spades. It’s at its best price of 2023 at just $229 ($71 off) in this Amazon deal.

Full disclosure — we were pretty lukewarm on the Sense 2 in our review. We’re harsh critics anyway, and we always judge a Fitbit, or any device, in the context of the price tag. The Sense 2 has a huge amount to offer, but at $300, we felt there were better options out there. When subject to this significant price drop, we think it’s worth another look.

Fitbit Sense 2 Fitbit Sense 2 The Fitbit smartwatch for advanced health tracking The Fitbit Sense 2 packs an EDA/cEDA sensor, ECG readings, heart rate, SpO2, and skin temperature monitoring and a fantastic sleep tracking suite. In addition to this extensive list of health-focused tools, the device also features built-in GPS, Fitbit Pay, and support for on-wrist phone calls. See price at Amazon Save $70.95

The Fitbit Sense 2 has an impressive design, with a thinner and lighter profile and a new button that enhances functionality. The display is excellent, providing clear visibility even in bright sunlight, and battery life is equally exceptional, lasting at least three days even with heavy usage. The auto-tracking feature has been improved, accurately detecting activities like walking, running, and biking. You can track your metrics via the user-friendly Fitbit app, which provides detailed metrics and health data, including sleep tracking, SpO2 readings, and skin temperature readings. An upgraded processor in the Sense 2 significantly improves performance, resulting in smoother and more responsive UI. For its faults, it’s a comprehensive and reliable wearable device.

It’s been six months since the fitness tracker has been this cheap, and we don’t know how long before it will be again. Hit the widget above to take advantage of the Sense 2 deal.

Comments